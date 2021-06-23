Warm but Dull Colors Make Vibrant and Color Change

Change the Image Mood from Dull to Vibrant and Sweating in Photoshop CC.

Tools Used - Sub Selection and Refine Tool, Blend IF, Levels, Hue/Saturation, Selective Color Adj. Tool, Curves Adj. Tool, Brush.

Process in Brief: Select the Vest and Make a New Layer with Mask, Add Green Color on it from Color Panel with Eye Dropper, Change its Blend Mode to Overlay, Select the Vest again and Make a New Solid Color Adj. Layer of Green (Almost Same Green but a Little Bit Differ) with Vivid Color Blend Mode, Take a New Layer of Levels and Make the Vest Color a Little Bit Darker and Refine the Color with Blend If Tool .

Take Hue / Saturation Layer to Change Color of the Jeans Pant with Color Picker and Change Hue, Saturation and Lightness (Decrease it to Make it Darker) .

Sun Lights are Brushed with Orange Color in a New Layer with Vivid Color Blend Mode, Take Selective Color Adj. Layer and Select Black and Increase its Yellow and Red a Little Bit to Give the Image a Warm and Sweating Look.

Use Curve Adj. Tool to Increase Contrast.