Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Koncepted

Chess guide by Koncepted

Koncepted
Koncepted
Hire Us
  • Save
Chess guide by Koncepted learning platform interface the queens gambit gambit queens gambit chess piece web design chessboard chess app guide chess game queen 3d
Download color palette

The unusual story and the passion for chess that radiates throughout The Queen's Gambit show inspired us to create a concept website that helps you learn the basics of chess.

Let's play. ♟️

👉 Have a project in mind?
👉 Visit our website for more

Koncepted
Koncepted
We're a subscription based on-demand design company.
Hire Us

More by Koncepted

View profile
    • Like