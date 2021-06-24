Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Sanjoy Roy ✪

Alert App Landing

Sanjoy Roy ✪
Sanjoy Roy ✪
Hire Me
  • Save
Alert App Landing statictics medical popular webdesign home landing sanjoy ios alert covid illustration app product ui ux typography minimal design
Alert App Landing statictics medical popular webdesign home landing sanjoy ios alert covid illustration app product ui ux typography minimal design
Download color palette
  1. Covid Landing Hero 02.jpg
  2. Thanks screen Dribble.jpg

Covid Landing Page

Feel Free to write your thoughts on comments.

Tool used:
Figma

Press Like ❤️

Available For Freelance Project
Email: roypolash2@gmail.com Skype: roy.polash

Follow me on

Dribbble | Uplabs | Instagram | Linkedin

Thank You

Sanjoy Roy ✪
Sanjoy Roy ✪
Let's turn your idea into Digital Product
Hire Me

More by Sanjoy Roy ✪

View profile
    • Like