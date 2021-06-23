Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Happy socks | Logo Animation

Happy socks | Logo Animation legs motion design 2d animation running cycle run socks logo animation animated logo loader loading logo motion happy excited
The first part of a logo animation that I made recently

Can you guess what the brand is about ?

This could be a nice website loader

Portfolio : http://hamzaouaziz.com/

