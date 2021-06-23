The Thinkific “Knowledge is power. Share it.” challenge!

The concept behind this animation-

The main idea is based on the title "Knowledge is Power, Share it" to depict the title into animation. I'd used a Book to represent knowledge, and the more you share, it becomes power and goes to infinity. To show infinity I had used the universe in the animation, and hereafter I'd used the Thinkfic logo that signifies online learning.

The more knowledge you share with others it generates more power for others to acknowledge in the world.