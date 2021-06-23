Ela Vardhan Singh

The Thinkific “Knowledge is power. Share it.” challenge!

Ela Vardhan Singh
Ela Vardhan Singh
  • Save
The Thinkific “Knowledge is power. Share it.” challenge! visual design love graphic graphic design figma fun education concept vector learning illustration photoshop design designer dailyui dribble shot dribbleartist motion graphics animation
Download color palette

The concept behind this animation-

The main idea is based on the title "Knowledge is Power, Share it" to depict the title into animation. I'd used a Book to represent knowledge, and the more you share, it becomes power and goes to infinity. To show infinity I had used the universe in the animation, and hereafter I'd used the Thinkfic logo that signifies online learning.

The more knowledge you share with others it generates more power for others to acknowledge in the world.

Tf knowledgeispower 4x
Rebound of
The Thinkific “Knowledge is power. Share it.” challenge!
By Thinkific
Ela Vardhan Singh
Ela Vardhan Singh

More by Ela Vardhan Singh

View profile
    • Like