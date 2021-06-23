Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
A Lettermarks exploration abstract concept logo mark letter mark typography lettermark logomark design icon geometric minimal minimalist logo
Letter mark practice time! Today we'll start with the letter A.⁠

Some of these concepts may seem already seen or overdone in the past but you have to start somewhere I guess.⁠

Let me know what you think! Which one is your favorite?⁠

