Illiyin Studio

Quiz Home Screen & Discover Screen

Quiz Home Screen & Discover Screen
Few more screen preview of Queezy UI Kit, showcasing Quiz Discover page, and Quiz Homepage.

User can access their recent taken quiz, join friend quizzes, while also discover multiple quiz in various categories.

You can purchase now via UI8! And do let us know if you have any specific screen/feature that you want us to include in the updates.

We are available for custom Quiz, Education & Mobile game related project.  

We are Illiyin Studio
Digital product design and development agency. We help entrepreneurs and forward-looking companies to transform their ideas into successful digital products. We work with clients of all scopes and sectors to create better experiences through design. Because we believe that great ideas aren’t industry-specific.

Contact us : illiyinstudio@gmail.com

Posted on Jun 23, 2021
Product Design & Development Team for Startups.
