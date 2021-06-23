Quiz Home Screen & Discover Screen

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Few more screen preview of Queezy UI Kit, showcasing Quiz Discover page, and Quiz Homepage.
User can access their recent taken quiz, join friend quizzes, while also discover multiple quiz in various categories.
You can purchase now via UI8! And do let us know if you have any specific screen/feature that you want us to include in the updates.
We are available for custom Quiz, Education & Mobile game related project.
---
We are Illiyin Studio
Digital product design and development agency. We help entrepreneurs and forward-looking companies to transform their ideas into successful digital products. We work with clients of all scopes and sectors to create better experiences through design. Because we believe that great ideas aren’t industry-specific.
Contact us : illiyinstudio@gmail.com
Give Illiyin Studio a follow below :
Behance • Instagram • Facebook
Why are you reporting this shot?
Please visit our Help Center for instructions on reporting Trademark or Copyright violations.