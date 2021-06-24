Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Alona Shostko

No Funds - Illustrations & animations (JSON, Lottie)

No Funds - Illustrations & animations (JSON, Lottie) money coins toss a coin no funds no money bank bank account onboarding 2fa lottiefiles lottie json application app design webdesign illustration
  1. 08---No-Money.gif
  2. 08-01.gif

Illustrations and animations for Azerbaijan Bank mobile application - Yelo (formerly Nikoil Bank)

Press "L" or "F" if you like this shot!

Take a look at full case here!

Each animation created as JSON (java script), works perfectly on web sites and applications: vector-based, 60 FPS, small size and other benefits :)

If you need illustrations or animations for your WEB/application/printing project - just contact me:

Behance | Instagram | Twitter | Vimeo | Email | Site

stylish illustrations and animations for web/apps and more
