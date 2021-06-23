📅 Daily UI #005 - App Icon

💡 Bird + Sounds = Chirp 🐥

🤗 Hope you enjoyed it! If you like the post make sure to hit that “L” to show your love and be sure to also follow me @henree and stay tuned for upcoming shots!

🤔 Got feedback? Please do tell me what you think about the layout, colour selection and presentation, I'd love to hear all about it!

🖥️ Want to collaborate or get to know more about me? Check out my personal website here.