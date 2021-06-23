Henry Lee

Daily UI #005 - App Icon

Daily UI #005 - App Icon identity branding figma dailyui005 icon app icon logo design dailyui app
📅 Daily UI #005 - App Icon

💡 Bird + Sounds = Chirp 🐥

Posted on Jun 23, 2021
Empowering users through design. Starting with U & I! ✨

