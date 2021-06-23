Website design for Blue Nature Product CBD Shop

The company sells natural CBD products. And the design is made that way, so users can focus on the products they need.

We aimed to create the impression of freshness and pureness. We used simple typography and cool natural color palette, so the website could be minimalistic and stylish. As for the logo, it was also made by our studio as a bonus for our trusted client.

The website is respinsive and looks good on every screen size.

