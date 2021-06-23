Communication Crafts

Advantages of React Native - Multi-Platform Coding

Advantages of React Native - Multi-Platform Coding
Days of writing different codes for different platforms are behind you. React Native lets you build apps that can work on Android, iOS, Windows, Linux, etc.
It detects and loads the code needed for a given platform.

https://www.communicationcrafts.com/reactjs-vs-react-native/?cc=com&?utm_source=dribbble &utm_medium=Image&utm_campaign=Reactjs-VS-React-Native-Two-Sides-of-the-Same-Coin

Posted on Jun 23, 2021
