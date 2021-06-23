DigitEMB

BEAR MACHINE EMBROIDERY DESIGN

BEAR MACHINE EMBROIDERY DESIGN
Download color palette

BEAR MACHINE EMBROIDERY DESIGN.

SPECIFICATIONS :

SKU: E-21491

Design Type: Machine Embroidery Design

SIZES :

Hoop Size: 5×5 | W: 3.96 in | H: 3.24 in | 100.5×82.2 mm | Stitches: 3214

Hoop Size: 6×6 | W: 5.00 in | H: 4.08 in | 127×103.6 mm | Stitches: 3919

EMBROIDERY FILE FORMATS :

10O, ART, CND, DSB, DST, DSZ, EXP, HUS, JEF, PCS, PEC, PES, TAP, VIP, VP3, XXX

ADDITIONAL DETAILS :

Color(s) Used: 2 | Color(s) Changes: 1

Posted on Jun 23, 2021
