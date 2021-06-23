Subliminal Affirmation Software - Design & Development

In 2014, I designed & developed a scientifically proven, system integrated subliminal affirmation software for macOS and Windows; involving areas such as cloud & local database, seamless integration with system display; taskbar/dock mode; system chrome, imaging, audio, custom designed scalable UI, statistics, analytics, licensing, One Click Web Installer and so on.

More Info: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aHLtPW6HtAk

———

