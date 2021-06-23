Subliminal Affirmation Software - Design & Development

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
In 2014, I designed & developed a scientifically proven, system integrated subliminal affirmation software for macOS and Windows; involving areas such as cloud & local database, seamless integration with system display; taskbar/dock mode; system chrome, imaging, audio, custom designed scalable UI, statistics, analytics, licensing, One Click Web Installer and so on.
More Info: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aHLtPW6HtAk
———
I'm available for UI/UX Design to Development of Apps, Games, Plugins, Extensions for Desktop, Mobile and Web— manofspirit@gmail.com