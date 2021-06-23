Agri Yanto

Logo for award winning composer

Logo for award winning composer letter m geometric bold music logotype monogram branding brand logo composer wave sound
This is my work for award winning composer Manny Marroquin, with strong geometric monogram, inspired by the soundwave

Posted on Jun 23, 2021
