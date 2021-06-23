Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Nudge – landing page

👋 Hey, take a look at our Accelerator project's landing page (though here is only the first screen).

Nudge is a platform for schools, students & alumni that provides a pay-it-forward networking workspace where you get qualified matches.

🚀 Mobile app is coming soon...

