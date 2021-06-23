🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hi Dribbblers!
I hope everyone is good. Today I am repeating again the yesterday Product UI which was related to female glasses UI. Just to make it more clean with the minimal color of combinations.
Lunettes Feme is just a design inspiration for female glasses shop and I just made it for design inspiration.
If you like this design inspiration please press F and L to show your support and love. I wish and hope that you really like my work.