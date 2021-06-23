Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Daily UI #64 "Select User Type"

Daily UI #64 "Select User Type" adobe xd minimal web app ui design
I was watching this 1995 cartoon "Whisper of the Heart" while making this design. So Idecided that this platform shall be called WOTH Hahaha! I've been watching animes again and it feels good.

Posted on Jun 23, 2021
