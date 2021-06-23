Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Countdown to Catastrophe!

I just wrapped up my latest data visualization, tracking the history of the Doomsday Clock, a powerful metaphor that calculates our proximity to extinction.

You can see the full project over on Behance...
www.behance.net/gallery/121952317/Countdown-to-Catastrophe-Data-Visualization

