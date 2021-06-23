Adrian Rusnac
54 Gene - Web UI

Adrian Rusnac
Adrian Rusnac for Vivid Motion
Something a bit different this time. A fresh and yet minimal approach to Biotech website design.

54 gene is on a mission to pioneer the inclusion of the African genome in research
They are re-imagining a world where precision medicine is equalized and everyone can live longer.

The new site is now live, if you'd like to check it out here!

