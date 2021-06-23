54 Gene - Web UI

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Something a bit different this time. A fresh and yet minimal approach to Biotech website design.
54 gene is on a mission to pioneer the inclusion of the African genome in research
They are re-imagining a world where precision medicine is equalized and everyone can live longer.
The new site is now live, if you'd like to check it out here!
