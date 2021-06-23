Carlota Mojica / Personal brand

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Complete project in my Behance.
—
EN
My name is Carlota Mojica, and I am a visual designer. My two main goals when creating my personal brand were to represent my personality, and not to stand out from my other projects. To do this, I had to stay away from features that were extravagant or eye-catching, resulting in a minimalist identity, founded on a single typography. The brand is built with total accuracy, in order to represent my thoroughness and organization; these characteristics are my main way of working in the projects that I carry out.
ES
Mi nombre es Carlota Mojica, y soy diseñadora visual. Mis dos objetivos principales a la hora de crear mi marca personal eran que esta representara mi personalidad y que no destacara sobre mis otros proyectos. Para ello, debía de alejarme de características que fueran extravagantes o llamativas, dando así el resultado de una identidad minimalista basada en una única tipografía. La marca se encuentra construida con total exactitud, con la finalidad de representar mi minuciosidad y organización, características principales de mi forma de trabajar en los proyectos que llevo a cabo.