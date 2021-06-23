Varbanos App Smart Trashcare

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hallo ini adalah aplikasi web yang digunakan untuk mengetahui lokasi terdekat tempat sampah pintar yang dapat digunakan untuk kampus, perusahaan, serta banyak mall.
English
Hello, this is a web application that is used to find smart trash nearest location cans that can be used for campuses, companies, and malls.
Email : glentong0@gmail.com