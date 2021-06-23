Dancrella | Minimalist Logo

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hey guys,
This a flat minimalist logo design for a Dance School.
Dance + Umbrella
This logo is a perfect example of a minimalist approach.
For more logo design inspiration follow me on Behance
Contact For Freelance Work
Whatsapp: +8801758378851
Gmail: nawalafra96@gmail.com
Thank You.