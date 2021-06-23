Samudra Roy

Food Delivery app mockup

Food Delivery app mockup matte blurry ux ui white blue minimal food delivery mockup logo graphic design design branding app
Wassup fellas,
I just designed this food delivery app mockup. Minimalism is a must for me and I really like the blue n white contrast.
Do you like it? Can't wait to hear your thoughts :D

Also I am available for any work
Email: samudraroy10@gmail.com

Cheerio!!!

