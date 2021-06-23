Iva Planinić
Ajmo! app — Uptown loyalty section (part 2)

Hi Dribbble! 🍻

To provide loyal users of the Ajmo! mobile app with even more everyday enjoyment, we created Uptown. It's a special loyalty program within the app that offers amazing benefits created for the most loyal customers.

Check out some of the screens and components that we created for Uptown section in Ajmo! application.

Posted on Jun 23, 2021
