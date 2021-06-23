Rooted Formalities

Hey there guys,

Sharing a 3D exploration today for a client's Hero/Splash screen page during the initial introduction of their product overview.

The concept was to try and play around with the idea of a mechanical living Dashboard, churning out data tables as the engine keeps spinning. The Shot see was one of the early explorations in our process to discover how a 3d illustration could work with our product.

I hope you found the exploration insightful, would love to hear your thoughts on it.

Have a grand week ahead!

Press “L” to show some love ❤

Cheers!