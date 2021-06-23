Rooted Formalities

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hey there guys,
Sharing a 3D exploration today for a client's Hero/Splash screen page during the initial introduction of their product overview.
The concept was to try and play around with the idea of a mechanical living Dashboard, churning out data tables as the engine keeps spinning. The Shot see was one of the early explorations in our process to discover how a 3d illustration could work with our product.
I hope you found the exploration insightful, would love to hear your thoughts on it.
Have a grand week ahead!
