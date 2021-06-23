Sajon
Orix Agency

The Boring App

Sajon
Orix Agency
Sajon for Orix Agency
Hire Us
  • Save
The Boring App chat popular app orix dark design dark app app idea app project sajon boringapp branding design minimal ux uiux ui application mobileapp iosapp app design app
Download color palette

The Boring App 🐣

Get My Latest UI Kit
https://gumroad.com/sajon
_
Work Inquiries
contact@sajon.co
_
Check My Instagram | Behance | Linkedin | Website

_
Follow Orix Creative Agency
Instagram | Facebook

Orix Agency
Orix Agency
Dedicated Product Design Team For Startups & Leading Brands.
Hire Us

More by Orix Agency

View profile
    • Like