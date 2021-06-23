Rais Syahizinda

Sticker Seal Box - PAAI

Rais Syahizinda
Rais Syahizinda
  • Save
Sticker Seal Box - PAAI seal logo sticker branding graphic design design
Download color palette

Hi everyone!

This is a sticker seal box concept i've made for PAAI. Hope y'all like it.

Contact : raizsyahizinda@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Jun 23, 2021
Rais Syahizinda
Rais Syahizinda

More by Rais Syahizinda

View profile
    • Like