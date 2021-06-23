Ignat Perunov

Get Material — Building Materials Delivery Service

Ignat Perunov
Ignat Perunov
  • Save
Get Material — Building Materials Delivery Service delivery service mobile uiux design uiux uidesign design dailyui ui figma
Download color palette

🤘🏻

Few screens from my work for "Get Material". Construction materials delivery service

What do you think? Leave a comment if you have some thoughts about this 🧐

Check my other social media:
Instagram | Behance

View all tags
Posted on Jun 23, 2021
Ignat Perunov
Ignat Perunov

More by Ignat Perunov

View profile
    • Like