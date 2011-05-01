mediahack

First Car

First Car first car my batman beetle 1973
The first car I payed cash money for was a 1973 super beetle. The cab wreaked of gasoline and the passenger seat wasn't bolted down. Even Batmang was jelly.

My First Car - REBOUND ME
Posted on May 1, 2011
