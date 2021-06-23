Next Mahamud | Logo and Branding Designer

HYROX Monogram concept

Next Mahamud | Logo and Branding Designer
Next Mahamud | Logo and Branding Designer
  • Save
HYROX Monogram concept branding
Download color palette

Hyrox (HR Monogram)
Its a Clothing and next-generation fashion inventor.

Thank you for Your opinion
Follow for more inspiration @nextmahamud

Behance | Instagram

View all tags
Posted on Jun 23, 2021
Next Mahamud | Logo and Branding Designer
Next Mahamud | Logo and Branding Designer

More by Next Mahamud | Logo and Branding Designer

View profile
    • Like