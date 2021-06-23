Daily Logo Challenge Day 18: Cupcake Logo

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
🧁 Day 18 of the #dailylogochallenge
✍🏼 Cupcake logo with the name ‘Frosted’
I didn’t want to do anything too cliche and sickly sweet with this one, so decided on a college mascot character to front this cupcake brand.
I’m attempting the Daily Logo Challenge - one a day for 50 days, I’ll use a prompt to create a logo and flex my design muscle 💪🏼