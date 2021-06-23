James West

Daily Logo Challenge Day 18: Cupcake Logo

Daily Logo Challenge Day 18: Cupcake Logo college character design mascot design daily logo challenge cupcake retro mascot character vector branding logo illustration flat design
  1. Day18_CupcakeLogo-03.jpg
  2. CupcakeBox_Mockup.jpg
  3. Day18_CupcakeLogo-05.jpg
  4. Day18_CupcakeLogo-04.jpg

🧁 Day 18 of the #dailylogochallenge

✍🏼 Cupcake logo with the name ‘Frosted’

I didn’t want to do anything too cliche and sickly sweet with this one, so decided on a college mascot character to front this cupcake brand.

I’m attempting the Daily Logo Challenge - one a day for 50 days, I’ll use a prompt to create a logo and flex my design muscle 💪🏼

