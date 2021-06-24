Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Nicolas Torres

LEGO® Motorcycle clay renders

Nicolas Torres
Nicolas Torres
  • Save
LEGO® Motorcycle clay renders blender3d clayrender clay render clay motorcycle motorbike lego illustration blender 3d art 3d
LEGO® Motorcycle clay renders blender3d clayrender clay render clay motorcycle motorbike lego illustration blender 3d art 3d
Download color palette
  1. lego-motorcycle-clay-noclat-1600x1200.png
  2. lego-motorcycle-clay-dark-noclat-1600x1200.png

I like this one too much and the clay render makes it look super cute! I wish I had unlimited time to play again with some actual LEGO like when I was a kid. And by the way, LEGO Builder's Journey is indeed a wonderful game 🤩, bringing back so much warm memories.

Black or white, which one is your favorite?

Fea338c8801255c5d11ca760433584db
Rebound of
LEGO® Motorcycle
By Nicolas Torres
Nicolas Torres
Nicolas Torres
3D illustrations

More by Nicolas Torres

View profile
    • Like