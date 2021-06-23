Artemiy Lebedev

Buffer, 032

Artemiy Lebedev
Artemiy Lebedev
Hire Me
  • Save
Buffer, 032 art abstract poster motion motion design motion graphics c4d render redshift animation 3d 3d art illustration ux uidesign uiux webdesign ui figma design
Buffer, 032 art abstract poster motion motion design motion graphics c4d render redshift animation 3d 3d art illustration ux uidesign uiux webdesign ui figma design
Download color palette
  1. dribbble_032.mp4
  2. Buffer dribbble post 3.png
  3. Buffer dribbble post 4.png

Buffer (032)
🔈 Sound_ON⠀
👉 Swipe to view posters

More my motion design artworks your can see at my
Instagram | Foundation | TryShowTime

😍 Don't forget to like

Stay tuned
Twitter | Instagram | Behance

Have a nice day!

Artemiy Lebedev
Artemiy Lebedev
Lead UX/UI designer Jury Member on AWWWARDS
Hire Me

More by Artemiy Lebedev

View profile
    • Like