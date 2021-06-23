bitcoinuikit.com is live

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The Bitcoin Wallet UI Kit finally has a dedicated domain (https://www.bitcoinuikit.com). The project is moving forward at a good pace and should be a good foundation for designers working on Bitcoin applications. There's a full design system and lots of mock-ups and user flows that can be easily customized. Hope it's useful, and if you find ways to improve it, please reach out.