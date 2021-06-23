Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Christoph Ono

bitcoinuikit.com is live

Christoph Ono
Christoph Ono
The Bitcoin Wallet UI Kit finally has a dedicated domain (https://www.bitcoinuikit.com). The project is moving forward at a good pace and should be a good foundation for designers working on Bitcoin applications. There's a full design system and lots of mock-ups and user flows that can be easily customized. Hope it's useful, and if you find ways to improve it, please reach out.

Posted on Jun 23, 2021
Christoph Ono
Christoph Ono

