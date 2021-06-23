🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Sunshine
Rebranding
Rebranding the visual identity of Sunshine Tuna, one of the brands of Mansour Group. The logo and packaging have been redesigned in a modern, unique and distinctive way, and presented with a modern and contemporary design. The design concept was implemented with "flat art drag". In addition, a special design has been made for each product on its own with special and expressive colors. The rebranding has not taken place since the company’s existence for more than 20 years. I hope it will be gain the honor of your admiration.
www.behance.net/gallery/91876527/Sunshine-Tuna-Branding-Packaging