Car display system

Car display system car system car display car logo ui vector eccomerce typography minimal app design
Created a car infotainment system this week to explore a new medium of design. The process was really exciting and it allowed me to study a lot of existing car display systems created by Apple and Tesla.

Posted on Jun 23, 2021
