Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
David Salmon

Daily UI - #062 - Workout of the day

David Salmon
David Salmon
  • Save
Daily UI - #062 - Workout of the day dailyui
Download color palette

Workout of the day app design with a simple card layout.

Font is GT Eesti Pro Display.

Thanks to Alora Griffiths and Unsplash for the background photo (https://unsplash.com/photos/V3GnMeRhnjk).

View all tags
Posted on Jun 23, 2021
David Salmon
David Salmon

More by David Salmon

View profile
    • Like