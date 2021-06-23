Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Hasanur Mamun

Blood Bank landing page

Blood Bank landing page
Hey Guys,

I want to share with you My recent work Blood Bank landing page.
Donate Blood Today So That No One Ever Has To Suffer From A Lack Of Blood.

Share your thoughts and love "L".

I'm available for Hire
Part-time (Remote), Contract, or Project base.
Email me: hasanurmamun@gmail.com

Thanks
Posted on Jun 23, 2021
