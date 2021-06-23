Architic | Architecture Brand Identity

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
While desigining this visual identity for Architic we brought their design aesthetic in the whole brand system. Modern & Contemporary.
Pixirhy, a Brand & Web studio specialized in building & designing Brand Identities, Websites, and illustrations.
We are available to take on your project and build the bridge between your idea into action.
Let’ have a meeting:
hello@pixirhy.com