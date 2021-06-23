Noopur Srivastava

Talkative: Messaging Application Mobile App Design

Noopur Srivastava
Noopur Srivastava
  • Save
Talkative: Messaging Application Mobile App Design ui design prototype analysis research ux figma
Download color palette

This is my first project of UX/UI design. I did the entire part from UX research to UI designs. I used Figma for this project.
You can check my portfolio on Behance at https://www.behance.net/gallery/122058607/Talkative-The-Messaging-Application

View all tags
Posted on Jun 23, 2021
Noopur Srivastava
Noopur Srivastava

More by Noopur Srivastava

View profile
    • Like