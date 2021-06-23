Alphabet Cut-Outs: 450+ Assets

» Download here «

Essential bundle of 450+ separate letters, numbers and symbols – handpicked and -cut from a variety of vintage magazines. Lots of variations for each letter and number, scanned individually and turned into transparent background .PNG files.

Special Characters include…

…commas (,) and periods (.), exclamation points (!) and question marks (?), ampersands (&), apostrophes ('), quotation marks (") and asterisks (*), colons (:) and ellipses (…), equality signs (=), dashes (–) and hyphens (-), plus (+), -minus (-), -percent (%) and slash signs (/). Some letters can be used as others and still work (i/!/l), (n/u), (N/z), (m/w). They were saved the way they're printed in the magazines.