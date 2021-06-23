Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Craftwork Studio
Craftwork

Method 5 ⚡️ Big update

Craftwork Studio
Craftwork
Craftwork Studio for Craftwork
Hire Us
  • Save
Method 5 ⚡️ Big update prototyping react wireframe method design ui application website landing web vector craftwork
Download color palette

Meet big update of Method Wireframe Kit! We added up to 50 blocks in both desktop/mobile and light/dark versions. Now Method 5 consists of more than 580 blocks coded in ReactJS. Amazing 💙

  💥 Get Method 5

As usual, these products are included in Craftwork Pro Access. Get all the resources we made or will make for one year with a really huge discount.

Follow us on: Behance | Twitter | Instagram | UI8 | CM | Craftwork | Telegram

Craftwork
Craftwork
High-quality UI Kits and illustrations to boost your design
Hire Us

More by Craftwork

View profile
    • Like