Estate agency logo

Мне всегда нравились игры в слова, более того, я всегда восхищался возможностью совмещать слова с символами. Так и при разработке этого логотипа для конторы, которая занимается имущественными вопросами, долго думать не пришлось: я взял за основу слово «Estate», поиграл созвучием и разделил логотип на условные «Est» и слышимое «Eight». Как просто, но в тоже время звучно и интересно, не правда ли?
**********
Loving word games, I've always admired the ability to combine words with symbols. So when developing this logo for an office that deals with property issues, I didn't have to think for a long time: I took the word "Estate" as a basis, played with consonance and divided the logo into the conditional "Est" and the audible "Eight". How simple, but at the same time sonorous and interesting, isn't it?
