Solliz - Agency for Your Home Solutions - UI Concept Design

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
You go above and beyond to design your clients' homes, and we do the same for yours.
Here is our concept of a website for an interior/exterior design company, donning clean and minimal layout, modern design, and intuitive user flow. As a design agency, you rely on showcasing your previous projects, which is why the concept design incorporates large, eye-catching photography and video.