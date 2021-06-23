PopArt Studio

Solliz - Agency for Your Home Solutions - UI Concept Design

Solliz - Agency for Your Home Solutions - UI Concept Design designer userexperience userinterface modernui modern simple clean layout uilayout figma webdesign exterior interior homedesign home solutions uidesign uiux ux
You go above and beyond to design your clients' homes, and we do the same for yours.

Here is our concept of a website for an interior/exterior design company, donning clean and minimal layout, modern design, and intuitive user flow. As a design agency, you rely on showcasing your previous projects, which is why the concept design incorporates large, eye-catching photography and video.

Intuitive UI/UX, Web Design, Branding, Logo & Graphic Design
