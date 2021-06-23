Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Yakdoodle.design

098 Daily UI - Advertisement

Yakdoodle.design
Yakdoodle.design
  • Save
098 Daily UI - Advertisement dailyui098 098 acme dailyuichallenge dailyui
Download color palette

Mobile Hiking Blog app with a splash advert on upcoming membership catering to lovers of outdoor activities.

Images courtesy of:
i. Howling Red on Unsplash
ii. Felix Rostig on Unsplash
iii. Nathan Dumlao on Unsplash

View all tags
Posted on Jun 23, 2021
Yakdoodle.design
Yakdoodle.design

More by Yakdoodle.design

View profile
    • Like