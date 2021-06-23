Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Sasha Moiseeva

SUP Rent - Mobile App Design

Sasha Moiseeva
Sasha Moiseeva
  • Save
SUP Rent - Mobile App Design sea mobile summer yellow paddle rent board sup sport app design
Download color palette

Hello everyone!

It's my summer app concept for stand up paddle board rental service.
Hope you like it ❤️ Cheers for checking out.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 23, 2021
Sasha Moiseeva
Sasha Moiseeva
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Sasha Moiseeva

View profile
    • Like