Violeta Patolova Paolini

Character Illustration Art

Violeta Patolova Paolini
Violeta Patolova Paolini
  • Save
Character Illustration Art procreate illustration procreate art procreate custom illustration custom design botanical art lettering print design poster wedding art wedding illustration poster illustration character illustration character design flower illustration design illustration
Download color palette

A project that I finished a few days ago for a special day. I had such a pleasure working on it.

Violeta Patolova Paolini
Violeta Patolova Paolini

More by Violeta Patolova Paolini

View profile
    • Like