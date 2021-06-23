Medication App

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hi, friends! Check out how i designed an app that helps to calm the nervous system 💨 A great service for convenient search for relaxation tunes!
What’s on the shot?
💤 There is a screen with audio on different topics for different states: Relax, Sleep, Breathe, etc. Recommended melodies are presented to help you relax, and also you can use the search.
🎶 The second screen — the selected melody is played, and you can also add it to your favorites or turn on a randomly different one.
🌿The accent color is green, which is associated with nature and helps to relax well and remove all negative thoughts and relieves aggression.
