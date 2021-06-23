Professional Clean One Page resume template, Cv Resume Template

Download Link: https://crmrkt.com/rPx6KP

We create templates that help you make a lasting impression when applying for your dream career. We aim for sophistication and elegance with a modern twist, combined with a thoughtful design with plenty of space for all your text content.

Download the Digital file for a professionally designed and easy to customize Two Page Resume Template & One Page Cover Letter Template. (Bonus 30+ Icons Pack). You receive 3 Unique pages! You can use these templates for years to come, and change the colors and fonts if you would like to give it your own unique personal touch.

Anything can be deleted if not necessary in your resume. You can also move sections and duplicate anything in the template! Don't like the original colors? You can also create your own color palette!

► F I L E S_&_F E A T U R E S

A4 Paper Size

(210mmx297mm)

US Letter Size

( 8.5inx11in )

One Page Resume/CV Template

& One Page Cover Letter

Included 30+ Icons Pack

Paragraph & Character Style

Guide Line Style

Document & Baseline Grid

Fully Layered Template

Black Spot Color Design

CMYK, 300 DPI HD Resulation

100% Print Ready Files

Fully Editable & Customization

Fully Vector & Re-sizable Elements

Free Font Used (Download link have in help file)

Support File Included

► S O F T W A R E_V E R S I O N

✔︎ Microsoft Word → DOCX

✔︎ Adobe Photoshop → PSD

✔︎ Adobe Illustrator → AI, EPS

✔︎ Adobe InDesign → INDD

► C O M P A T I B L E

✔︎ Adobe : CS-5.1 & Above

✔︎ Microsoft Word : 10 & Above

► H O W_I T_W O R K S

1. Add this listing to your cart. You purchase the listing, and download the files instantly.

2. Download and install the fonts used. You will receive a instruction file with links to where you can download the them.

3. Open your resume file in Word. Fill in your information in the template. Add or delete sections according to your needs. Be creative if you like, and change the colors or fonts!

4. Print at home using your favorite choice of paper! Create a PDF file to e-mail, or take to your local printer! Repeat the same process with the cover letter.

► I M P O R T A N T

Feel free to contact us if there's any problem with your resume.

All designs are copyright of White Graphic. Templates are for personal use only and are not to be distributed or resold under any circumstances.

It is our shop's policies that digital (downloaded files) orders are non-refundable, since there is no way a buyer can guarantee the return of property after refund.

All European Union buyers will have VAT (value-added tax) added to the final price, as it is demanded by law in these countries for all digital purchases.