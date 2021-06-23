Alexis John

Contact Verification UI

Contact Verification UI verification states ui design
During onboarding processes, users are asked to provide their phone numbers which then have to be verified. I presented the states during that process starting from the left which are; In-active state, Failed state and lastly the Success state.

